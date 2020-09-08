$272.34 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $272.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $270.40 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $299.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 76,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,912. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

