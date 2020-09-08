2,292 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,478,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.27. 21,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,369. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.