$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Univar reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 93,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,687. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Univar has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Univar by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Univar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.