$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Univar reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Univar by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Univar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Univar by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 93,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

