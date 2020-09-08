155,000 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap by 180.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 414,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987,156. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,509.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 55,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,167,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,423,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,191,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock valued at $102,366,324.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

