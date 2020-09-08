150,000 Shares in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,640,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $67,863,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $39,663,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $35,400,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $15,590,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WMG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 5,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,929. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Warner Music Group Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.