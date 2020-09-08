1,500 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 199.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,624 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 230.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 362.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,844. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

