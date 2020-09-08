146,563 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,758. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

