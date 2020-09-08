146,464 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

OTIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

