12,562 Shares in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

