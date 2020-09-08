1,213 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 33,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,895. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.