1,213 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 33,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,895. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.
Carrier Global Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.