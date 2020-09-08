12,000 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $218,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 45.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

NOW traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $447.18. 42,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,315. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $501.82. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.58 and its 200-day moving average is $371.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.