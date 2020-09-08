1,200 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,480. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.