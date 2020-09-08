11,958 Shares in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,413 shares of company stock worth $15,751,477 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

