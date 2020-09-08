$101.61 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $101.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.10 million to $102.10 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $83.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $400.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $472.21 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $483.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 86.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 152.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 102.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

