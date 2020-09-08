10,026 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. 82,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

