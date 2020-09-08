$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 29,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

