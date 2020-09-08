0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $10.64 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $79,700.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00137257 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.