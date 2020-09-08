0Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,700.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $79,700.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00137257 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

