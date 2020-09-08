$0.95 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. CarMax posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

KMX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. 20,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,304. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

