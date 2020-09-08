$0.73 EPS Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. HD Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.27. 29,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,790. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

