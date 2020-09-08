$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,026. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

