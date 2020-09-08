-$0.42 EPS Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Hess posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 113.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Hess by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hess by 38.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 39,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

