-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.39). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

TDOC traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $199.67. 76,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,279. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,384,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 404,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

