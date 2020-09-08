-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alkermes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 599,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 31,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,055. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.