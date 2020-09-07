Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) & Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:DRNA) Critical Survey

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zymeworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -139.27% -79.65% -20.41% Zymeworks -569.13% -44.06% -34.36%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 Zymeworks 0 1 10 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $35.30, indicating a potential upside of 106.07%. Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $52.91, indicating a potential upside of 66.91%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 53.37 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -9.73 Zymeworks $29.54 million 48.96 -$145.44 million ($3.83) -8.28

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymeworks. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zymeworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats Zymeworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies targeting cytokine-receptor pathways. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

