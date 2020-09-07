Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

