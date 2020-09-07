ZumCoin Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $27.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

