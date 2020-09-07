ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $218,853.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00784546 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,746,192,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,192,128 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

