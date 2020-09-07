ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0490 on Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.06 or 0.05122483 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

