Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

Shares of ZS opened at $134.34 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $15,979,254 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 629,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

