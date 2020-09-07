ZMINE (ZMN) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ZMINE has a market cap of $328,471.50 and approximately $551.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00316228 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001499 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044940 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000438 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008525 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

