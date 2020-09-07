ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ZIX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 280,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ZIX by 1,071.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZIX by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ZIX by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $15,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

