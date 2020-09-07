Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Argus from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.30.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

