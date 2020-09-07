Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Achieves $241,446.93

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zilla has a total market cap of $241,446.93 and $5,868.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01708391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00212856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00169965 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.