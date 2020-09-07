Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,492.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $268,464.88 and $15,492.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.05129596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.