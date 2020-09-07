Zetacoin Price Down 21.9% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $78,942.28 and $3,623.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,195.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.02212429 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00811779 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011442 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,444,297 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

