Zebi (ZCO) Trading Down 58.8% Over Last Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and OKEx. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01701038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00210706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00168871 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Koinex, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

