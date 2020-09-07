ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ZEAL stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.21. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

