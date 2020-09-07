Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.73 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Zap has a market cap of $20.73 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.05129596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

