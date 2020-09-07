ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Main First Bank raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ZLNDY opened at $42.85 on Friday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

