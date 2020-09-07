Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Buy

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a current ratio of 22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.