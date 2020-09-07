Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to “Hold”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Match Group’s top line will benefit from the robust momentum witnessed at Tinder and solid performances of Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid apps. Notably, activity across all brands has increased since the coronavirus outbreak, especially among younger users and females. Moreover, the company witnessed rebound in propensity to pay, driven by strong uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid coronavirus crisis-induced shelter-in-place guidelines. However, intense competition from the likes of Facebook and a highly-leveraged balance sheet are concerns. Moreover, its primary cash cow, Tinder is labeled as a hook up app and as a result could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world and that may not bode well for the company’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. TheStreet cut shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,624. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $295,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.