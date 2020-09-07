Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $682.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 101,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

