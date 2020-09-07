Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Buy

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

LIVX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

LIVX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $161.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,346 shares of company stock valued at $143,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

