Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to “Hold”

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “
NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.95 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
