Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to “Buy”

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Get KushCo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KSHB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KushCo (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.