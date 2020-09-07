Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKBA. Mizuho cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.72 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

