Zacks Investment Research Lowers Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Makita from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Makita stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. Makita has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Makita had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

