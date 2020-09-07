Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminex exited the second quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Revenues at the Assay and Other segments witnessed an uptick during the quarter. The company continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms that currently have a strong customer base. Also, the company witnessed total sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics revenue growth in the quarter. Expansion of both margins is a positive. The acquisition of the flow cytometry asset of Millipore Sigma continues to drive performance. Notably, a plethora of regulatory clearances instill optimism on the stock. Solid product portfolio expansion is also encouraging. However, revenues at each operating segment other than the Assay and Other segments declined in the quarter. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of LMNX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,842.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock worth $24,519,194. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

